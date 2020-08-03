Vols, Bucs prepare for new-look seasons this fall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As a number of sports have returned to action lately, football is now the sport people have their eyes on.

Despite the uncertainty, the Tennessee Volunteers are still putting in work as well, especially in the weight room. That’s one of the only ways players can get near each other since they still cannot have any contact practices.

The SEC followed suit with other Power-5 conferences this past week, eliminating all non-conference match-ups and implementing a 10-game SEC schedule. That takes out the Vols’ game against Oklahoma.

Tennessee is looking to build onto a strong end to the season last year with six straight wins, including a win over Indiana in the Gator Bowl.

ETSU is also in an interesting position right now as the calander turns to August. Fall sports are coming up quick but there have not been any recent announcements from the SoCon to give more guidance on football and other fall sports.

The Bucs football team is now without its first two games on the schedule. The Mars Hill season-opening game now cnanot be played after the SAC postponed its fall sports schedule.

The 2nd game was going to be the Georgia game, in Athens, but now that cannot be played since the SEC said their teams will play conference games only.

The Bucs have some talented players coming back, including running back Quay Holmes, a preseason first-team all-SoCon selection.