Vols Al Wilson Named to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class

IRVING, Texas – Al Wilson, one of the most decorated defensive players in Tennessee history, has been named to the illustrious 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class, the National Football Foundation (NFF) announced Monday prior to the national championship game.
Wilson, who led the Volunteers to their sixth national championship in 1998, will officially be inducted with the 2021 and 2020 classes during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Wilson is one of 11 first-team All-America players being inducted in 2021 along with two standout coaches – Rudy Hubbard (Florida A&M) and Bob Stoops (Oklahoma).
Wilson becomes the 25th Vol to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame and first since Peyton Manning in 2017. Of the 25 inductees, 21 were enshrined as players and four as coaches. The 25 inductees are the most in the SEC and sixth-most nationally.