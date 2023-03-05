GREENSBORO, NC (WJHL) – For the first time in program history, the Hokies are Atlantic Coast Conference champions, defeating fourth-seeded Louisville, 75-67, in Sunday’s championship game.

The two teams traded blows early in the first quarter, but a Cayla King layup put the Hokies up for good at 16-14.

VT received standout performances from ACC Tournament MVP, Georgia Amoore, who scored a team-best 25 points. Amoore also sunk 14 three-pointer in the Hokies’ three tournament games this week, setting a new conference tournament record.

ACC Player of the Year, Liz Kitley, added 20 points and five rebounds in the victory.

The Hokies also held All-ACC talent Hailey Van Lith to just 12 points on 2-of-17 shooting from the field. The Cardinals, as a team, made just 36.8 percent of their field goal attempts on the day.

With the victory, Virginia Tech (27-4) receives an automatic bid into the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They will learn their seeding following next Sunday’s selection show.