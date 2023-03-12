(WJHL) – Both the Lady Hokies and Lady Vols secured a top-tier seed on Sunday night for the upcoming NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

After notching its first-ever ACC Tournament championship last weekend, Virginia Tech earned the No. 1 seed in the Seattle Regional 3. The Hokies will host for the first weekend of the tournament in Blacksburg, riding an eleven-game win streak.

VT will face the SoCon champion and No. 16 seed Chattanooga (20-12) on Friday.

The Lady Vols didn’t have to wait much longer to hear their name called, as Kellie Harper’s squad will be the No. 4 seed in the Seattle Regional 3.

Tennessee will also play host in Knoxville on the opening weekend of the tournament, starting on Saturday. UT will battle first-time tournament squad and No. 13 St. Louis (17-17).