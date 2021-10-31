Virginia Tech snaps three-game skid, pushes past Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJHL) – The Hokies used a few big plays and some timely defense to control Saturday’s 26-17 victory over Georgia Tech.

Tre Turner snagged seven balls for 187 yards and a touchdown to lead the offensive effort. Braxton Burmeister completed 15-of-25 passes on the afternoon for 254 yards and a pair of scores, as well.

John Parker Romo also did his part, connecting on four field goal attempts, including one from 43-yards out.

Still in the fourth quarter, the Yellow Jackets were down just nine with the ball. But, Charmarri Conner picked off Jeff Sims deep down the middle of the field to secure the win.

Sims tallied 183 yards through the air, as well as a pair of passing touchdowns on the day. Jahmyr Gibbs also led Georgia Tech in rushing yards with 113 on eleven carries.

Virginia Tech (4-4, 2-2 ACC) will return to action on Friday, as they travel to Boston College for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.