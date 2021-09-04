Virginia Tech shocks No. 10 North Carolina in the season opener

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) - Several tributes took place for an Abingdon High School football coach who died Monday after contracting COVID-19 at Friday night's game.

The Abingdon High School Falcons honored Robb Ratcliff, their offensive and defensive line coach by having one lineman who shows toughness, hard work and dedication each gameday wear Ratcliff's #76 jersey. The first player to wear Ratcliff's jersey was defensive lineman Charlie Sturgill.