BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Justyn Mutts proved to be the alpha dog in Cassell Coliseum on Sunday afternoon, as the Hokies earned their first ACC victory of the season over a ranked North Carolina squad, 80-72.

Mutts notched his fourth double-double performance in nine games, scoring 27 points and snagging eleven rebounds in the win.

The Hokies controlled much of the first half, leading a UNC team playing without Armando Bacot by ten points at the break. The Hokies led by as many as 18 points in the middle portion of the second half, but the Tar Heels rallied back.

Experienced players like Caleb Love and RJ Davis helped trim the deficit to just three points with about three minutes remaining. But, a Sean Pedulla three-pointer and some free throws carried VT to the finish line.

Pedulla scored 14 points on the afternoon, as Hunter Cattoor and Grant Basile also finished in double figures.

A trio of Tar Heels, Pete Nance, Davis and Love, paced the team with 18 points.

North Carolina has now lost four-consecutive games after an early-season stint as the nation’s top team.

Virginia Tech (8-1) will face Dayton on Wednesday at 8 p.m.