BOSTON (AP) — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry came into the game against Boston College hoping to steal possessions from the Eagles.

The Hokies did that on the very first play of the game.

Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong intercepted a long pass attempt on the first play from scrimmage, then picked off Thomas Castellanos again later in the first quarter, and the Hokies also pulled off a surprise onside kick on Saturday to beat BC 48-22.

“That sets the tone,” Tech linebacker Jayden McDonald said. “Everybody is fired up and everything because of the momentum change. To come out in the first play and do that, that really set the tone for us.”

Kyron Drones ran for 135 yards and threw for two touchdowns, and Bhayshul Tuten ran for three TDs for Virginia Tech, which bounced back from a 31-point loss at Louisville by scoring 35 unanswered points for its first road win of the season.

“They had a great look in their eye, woke up ready to go, to change their circumstances,” Pry said. “We looked more like ourselves.”

The Hokies (5-5, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) amassed 600 total yards to preserve their chances of making a bowl and snap a five-game BC (6-4, 3-3) winning streak.

“We didn’t play like we have for the last six weeks,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said. “We got beat up pretty good today.”

Castellanos threw for 110 yards, two interceptions and one touchdown. With top rushers Kye Robichaux and Pat Garwo out, Alex Broome ran for 56 yards and a 4-yard touchdown that gave the Eagles a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter.

But Virginia Tech scored touchdowns on its next four possessions, taking the lead on Drones’ 7-yard run late in the first quarter and then getting the ball back on a perfectly executed onside kick. Drones then hit Stephen Gosnell for a 22-yard score to make it 17-7 and then set up another scoring pass with a 59-yard run.

Drones connected with Da’Quan Felton on a 70-yard pass to set up Tuten’s second touchdown run of the game and make it 31-7 at the half. Tuten ran it in again on the first drive of the second half to make it 38-7 before BC got back into the end zone on Castellanos’ 8-yard pass to Jaedn Skeete.

On the Hokies’ next possession, Malachi Thomas broke free for a 35-yard run to make it 45-15.

Grant Wells replaced Drones in the fourth and got loose on a run from the Tech 40-yard line but was caught at the BC 5. Victor Nelson punched the ball loose, sending it out of the end zone for a touchback.

“I hate that for Grant,” Pry said. “It was a nice run. He saw the opening, got outside. He showed his speed. I think he got a little winded at the end. The ball was starting to float on him and he just couldn’t get it back in there.”

Emmett Morehead, who opened the season as the starter, replaced Castellanos in the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

A bowl game remains within reach for Virginia Tech, which needs one win over North Carolina State or Virginia to qualify for the postseason.

A week after it reached bowl eligibility, Boston College’s hopes of moving up in the selection order took a hit. But the Eagles could still get a seventh win by beating Pittsburgh on Thursday night or Miami in the regular-season finale.

BC has not won eight games in a season since 2009.

“We have a chance to win more games than they have around here in a long time,” Hafley said, promising to learn what he could from the game and move on. “It’s going to be erased very quickly. Sometimes that’s the beauty of playing on a short week. You have no other choice.”

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Hosts North Carolina State on Nov. 18.

Boston College: Visits Pittsburgh on Thursday night.