Virginia Tech routs Blue Devils, 48-17

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Hokies are one step closer to starting a new postseason streak, as they picked up a fifth win of the season, 48-17 over Duke.

Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister completed just nine passes on the afternoon, but three of them for touchdowns. He compiled 315 yards and an interception, as well.

The Hokies did plenty of damage on the ground, as Raheem Blackshear toted the ball 12 times for 117 yards and a score. Keshawn King also played a pivotal role on Saturday, picking up 90 yards and a rushing touchdown.

The Blue Devils also made a dent with their ground game, as Jordan Moore tallied 113 yards and a touchdown.

Virginia Tech was able to secure the victory, despite committing 12 penalties for 106 and converting just 4-of-12 third down opportunities.

The Hokies will have two more chances to earn bowl eligibility, beginning Saturday, November 20 at Miami. Kickoff time is still to be determined.