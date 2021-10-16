Virginia Tech offense falls flat against Panthers

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Hokies had just 79 total yards at the half of Saturday afternoon’s contest against Pittsburgh. They finished with 224 yards, as the Panthers never trailed in a 28-7 victory.

The visitors had no trouble with their offense in Lane Stadium. Kenny Pickett tossed for 203 yards and a pair of scores, while running back Israel Abanikanda rushed 21 times for 140 yards.

Braxton Burmeister completed just 11-fo-32 passes for 134 yards, notching a score and an interception. Five Hokies helped the team rush for 90 yards, but no single player accumulated more than 33 net yards.

The Panthers remain a perfect 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and improve to 5-1 overall.

Justin Fuente and the Hokies drop to 3-3 on the year. They continue with ACC play next Saturday, October 23, when they welcome Syracuse to town. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m.