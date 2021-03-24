Virginia Tech is taking advantage of spring practice after missing out on last season

Blacksburg, VA — While the Tennessee Volunteers get ready to kick off practice tomorrow under new head coach Josh Heupal, the Virginia Tech Hokies have already been hard at work with spring football practice starting last week.

The Hokies are coming off of a 5-6 record and will go through 15 total practices during the spring season. Tech was one of three ACC teams that didn’t get a spring practice or fall camp last year due to covid-19.

One notable thing missing from the schedule Fuente outlined was the team’s annual spring game which was canceled along with this season’s game.

Tech will open spring camp with most hands on deck and many of the players are excited to get back on the field.

{Jermaine Waller} “We are not trying to look too far ahead we are trying to get the practices that we lost last season and this for the spring and getting a defense and like understanding and getting all the experiments out of the way so we are really trying to get back this spring what we lost last year.”

{Tre’ Turner}”We gave not set goals for the season e have set goals for spring ball and that’s just it little things like no drops, no loaves, no ma’s different things we are getting to old have mess-ups on the field like you have to know what you are doing at all times you have executed.”