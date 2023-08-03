Blacksburg, VA — Fall camp has begun in Blacksburg, as the Hokies hit the field for Day Two of practice this afternoon, with Brent Pry opening up the entire session for the media.

It was our first glimpse of the full 2023 Virginia Tech roster, as the team works towards that opening game at home against Old Dominion. Transfer quarterback Kyron Drones from Baylor took reps with the first team today, but Pry says he and last year’s starter Grant Wells will be rotating first-team reps on a daily basis, as those two battle for the starting job. Here’s what Pry says he wants to see going forward, especially from an offense that took a step back from yesterday.

“It didn’t look very good today. You know, we threw the ball much better yesterday than we did today. Just being a full cycle a little further along, I mean. that’s what I’m looking for, to see us play a little cleaner on both sides of the ball earlier and, you know, so that we can be a better, better product when we get to September.”

“Just a competition. Competition amping up. That’s a big thing. The coach always talks about. So just the competition going against guys ahead. You know, we’ve got a lot of new guys and I think that’s bringing out the best of all of us.”