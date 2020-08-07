Virginia Tech Hokies announce their football schedule for the 2020 season

Blacksburg, VA — Virginia Tech has released its schedule for the upcoming football season and unlike years past, the Commonwealth Cup against Virginia will be held in September.
The Hokies will open the season against NC State, face in-state and nonconference opponent Liberty on November 7th and wrap up the season at home on December 5th against Clemson.

