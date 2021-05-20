Virginia Tech Hokie James Mitchell named Athlon Pre-season All-ACC

Blacksburg, VA — Eleven Virginia Tech football student-athletes were recognized by Athlon Sports on Thursday as members of its 2021 All-ACC Preseason Football Team.
One of them is Big Stone Gap native James Mitchell who played at Union high school…
A second-team All-ACC selection of PFF College in 2020, Mitchell caught 26 passes for 435 yards with a team-high four TDs.
A true tight end who doesn’t shy away from blocking, Mitchell has seen action in 36 career games (18 starts) for Tech, catching 47 passes for 796 yards with four TDs. He has also rushed for five scores.
