BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Second-year head coach Brent Pry led the Hokies into Lane Stadium Saturday for the annual Maroon-White Game in Blacksburg.

From the opening possession, second-year quarterback Grant Wells led Team Maroon to a dominant 34-0 victory.

Wells completed 12-of-18 passes for 148 yards while adding a passing and a rushing touchdown.

“That’s how he’s been all spring, to be honest,” Pry said of Wells after the game. “He’s made good decision. He’s thrown the ball well. He operates the offense really well right now. I think Tyler (Bowen) has done a nice job with that. They’re more efficient. Their timing and their tempo. Everything looks better to me. I was pleased with Grant today.”

The backfield duo of Bryce Duke and Chance Black combined to scamper for 157 yards, as Black added a pair of scores in the first quarter.

The Maroon defense also came up with a trio of interceptions, as Miles Ellis, Derrick Canteen and Mose Phillips III and came up with picks.

Baylor transfer quarterback Kyron Drones led Team White with 102 passing yards, but was intercepted twice on the afternoon.

The Hokies will open the 2023 season at home against Old Dominion on Saturday, September 2.