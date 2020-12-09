Vanderbilt women staying inside locker room during anthem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt’s women’s basketball team has decided to stay inside its locker room during the national anthem this season to both mourn and commemorate racial injustice in the United States.

Members of the team posted a statement shared by several players on social media before their first home game after COVID-19 issues canceled their first three games of the season.

The Commodores say they feel the responsibility as Vanderbilt ambassadors to be role models.

They say they want to set the example and be the change they want to see in the world.