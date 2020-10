Vanderbilt’s football game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough players.

The Southeastern Conference announced the game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.

It is the first SEC game rescheduled due to COVID-19-related problems and the 28th FBS game overall to be postponed or canceled since Aug. 26.

The SEC started Sept. 26, a few weeks later than the rest of the FBS conferences that began play in September.