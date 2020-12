WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The UVA Wise men’s basketball team has postponed its next five games in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

This will impact games at Mars Hill (Dec. 8), against Catawba (Dec. 12), at LMU (Dec. 16), at ETSU (Dec. 18), and at Liberty (Dec. 19).

UVA Wise is working to reschedule those games.

The team is currently 0–3 on the season with two losses to Tusculum and one to Wingate.