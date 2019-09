WISE, Va (WJHL) – The UVa-Wise football team lost its conference opener, 21-14 Saturday against Mars Hill. The Cavaliers drop to 1-2 on the year.

This game at Smith Stadium marked the first conference contest for UVa-Wise since joining the Southern Athletic Conference.

The Cavaliers won their first game against Chowan, 40-22 and then lost last week to NCAA Division 1 FCS opponent Tennessee Tech, 31-14.

Next week’s game for UVa-Wise will be at Carson-Newman University.