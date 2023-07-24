Photo: UVA Wise leadership breaks ground on the site of the university’s future athletic fields (courtesy of UVA Wise).

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – The University of Virginia at Wise broke ground at the site of its future baseball and softball fields Monday morning.

The new, artificial turf fields are expected to be complete in time for the spring 2024 season, a release from the university states.

According to UVA Wise, the project represents $3.8 million and will replace the existing, natural grass fields that were installed in 2004 and 2005. The Cavaliers’ softball field is also being expanded as part of the project.

Photo: A rendering of the future UVA Wise baseball field (courtesy of UVA Wise)

Photo: A rendering of the future UVA Wise softball field (courtesy of UVA Wise)

“I’m extremely excited for our student-athletes, our campus community and all of our fantastic Highland Cavalier fans,” UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry said in the release. “This investment has been a long time in the making. We look forward to hosting more home games along with high school, college and travel ball tournaments that will greatly support and boost our vibrant campus experience and regional economy.”

According to the university, the natural grass fields have faced serious weather challenges in the last few years, which has resulted in both the softball and baseball teams playing most of their games on the road.

Funding for the new fields was made possible due to private support and donors, university leadership said.

Demolition on the existing fields began Monday, and UVA Wise anticipates construction will take four to six months to complete.