(WJHL) – Tennessee right-handed pitcher, Chase Dollander, saw his Top-10 projection come to fruition on Sunday night in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Dollander was selected No. 9 overall by the Colorado Rockies and was the third pitcher drafted on the evening, behind LSU’s Paul Skenes and Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder.

The Georgia Southern transfer spent the last two seasons with the Vols, winning about every award in 2022, including SEC Pitcher of the Year. He also claimed six All-American honors – five of them being First-Team accolades.

He cooled off a bit in 2023, finishing the year with a record of 7-6 and a 4.75 ERA. However, his velocity and 120 total strikeouts pushed him towards the top of draft boards.

Virginia Tech right-hander Drue Hackenburg was one of the final picks on the opening night, going No. 59 overall to the Atlanta Braves.

Hackenburg made 15 starts in 2023, finishing with a record of 5-8 and a 5.70 ERA for the Hokies. he struck out 99 batters, while issuing just 26 walks all season.

The 2023 MLB Draft continues on Monday at 2 p.m. ET.