UT Chattanooga opts out of remainder of football season

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — The University of Tennessee Chattanooga football team is opting out of the remainder of the 2021 spring football season.

The university cited “the health and safety of the entire program” and difficulty fielding a complete team due to student-athletes opting out of the season.

“I appreciate all of the hard work our guys put into this entire season,” Head Coach Rusty Wright said in a news release Monday. “I know the timing is unfortunate, but like all programs across the country, we have been dealing with various COVID related issues throughout this whole process. We are disappointed that we are not able to continue, but our student-athletes have done everything we have asked of them and I can’t thank them enough for their efforts over the past year.”

Chattanooga will end the season with a 3–2 overall record and 3–1 record in the Southern Conference.

The conference issued this statement regarding Chattanooga’s decision:

The Southern Conference supports Chattanooga in its decision to discontinue its 2020-21 football season as it is left unable to field a sufficient number of players at several position groups to meet the conference’s COVID-19 guidelines. The Mocs’ remaining scheduled games will be recorded as no-contests. Southern Conference statement

The Mocs were scheduled to play ETSU in Johnson City on April 17.