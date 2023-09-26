GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Pioneers quarterback Matthew Palazzo has been named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Offensive College Football Player of the Week for his efforts in a win over Catawba on Saturday.

The former Chuckey-Doak standout wracked up four touchdowns in a 35-21 conference win in the team’s home opener. He completed 23-of-33 passes for 226 yards and a pair of scores, while also rushing for 56 yards and a par of TDs.

Palazzo was also named South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday.

Tusculum (2-2) improves to 2-0 in the conference for the first time since 2007. The Pioneers return to action on Saturday against Barton at 2 p.m.