Tusculum women win SAC championship, headed to NCAA Division-II Tournament

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tusculum women’s basketball team won the Southern Athletic Conference tournament last year and earned a spot in the NCAA Division II Tournament. The COVID-19 pandemic took over after that.

The @TusculumSports women’s basketball team squared off against @LMUWBasketball today in the @SAC_Athletics conference tournament championship game. As the higher seed, @TusculumWBB got to host the game with a trip to the NCAA D-II Tournament on the line! @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/9Kun5I7Mya — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 8, 2021

The Lady Pioneers have made it back this year, too, beating Lincoln Memorial 59-47. As the higher seed, they got to host this game in Pioneer Arena.

Maddie Sutton had a monster game for the Lady Pioneers, scoring 27 points and also grabbing 11 rebound, five of them offensive. This was her 19th double-double of the season which leads the country in NCAA D-II women’s basketball!

Brianna Dixon added 11 points and nine rebounds, two of them offensive to help contribute to Tusculum’s advantage on the glass (36-29) and 2nd chance points (10-3).

The win and accomplishment comes in Meagan Price’s first season as head coach, taking over for Devan Carter who took the job at Lincoln Memorial, an extra level of joy for Pioneers fans as they spoiled Carter’s homecoming.

Tusculum was ranked as high as 13th in the Division-II polls, and now await their bid in the NCAA tournament.