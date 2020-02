GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tusculum hoops doubleheader was filled with conference standings action Saturday against Queens.

In the men’s game, the Pioneers sat one game back of the Royals in the standings, and Queens extended that lead with a 87-72 win.

On the women’s side, Tusculum is looking to keep pace with Anderson and Catawba in the SAC conference championship race, sitting at two games back of first place. The Lady Pioneers kept their winning ways going with the 58-49 victory.