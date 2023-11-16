ROCK HILL, S.C. — The third-seeded Tusculum women’s volleyball team stunned Wingate, the top team in the region, on Thursday (Nov. 16) night to secure the program’s first South Atlantic Conference Tournament title. With the victory, the Pioneers have earned the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional.

Representing Tusculum on the SAC All-Tournament Team were Madison Adkins, Martina Foster, and Emiah Burrowes (MVP).

The Pioneers (22-6) shocked the ranked Bulldogs (27-3) in a four-set battle: 25-22, 25-20, 13-25, 25-22. This ended Wingate’s 18-match winning streak, yet extended Tusculum’s surge to 10.