GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the 17th all-time meeting between the Wasps and the Pioneers, homestanding Tusculum turned a slow start into a convincing 35-9 win over their SAC opponent on Saturday afternoon.

A scoreless first quarter gave way to an Emory & Henry field goal off the foot of Trace Butcher to open things up. However, the Pioneers didn’t wait long to jump back in front.

Tre Simmons found Mekhai Johnson on a 78-yard catch-and-run for the contest’s first touchdown. The score would stand at 7-3 headed into halftime.

Tusculum tallied a trio of turnovers in the third quarter, beginning with a Wesley Scott interception returned for a touchdown.

A Mekhai Johnson five-yard run was followed quickly by a Tyler Burke touchdown grab, extending the lead to 28-3.

Charles Mutter would give the Wasps life in the fourth quarter with a seven-yard scamper. But, another Simmons pass to Burke would put the exclamation mark on the 35-9 victory.

Simmons turned in a career day through the air for Tusculum, completing 15-of-27 passes for 307 yards, three scores and an interception.

The Pioneers’ defense held Emory & Henry to just 210 total yards. Wasps quarterback Kyle Short tallied 84 passing yards, while tossing two picks.

Tusculum improves to 7-1 on the season and 5-1 in the SAC, while Emory & Henry falls to 4-4 with a 3-3 mark in conference.

The Pioneers will host Erskine on Senior Day next Saturday, while the Wasps will welcome Carson-Newman for its Senior Day festivities.