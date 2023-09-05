GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pair of area schools opened SAC play on Tuesday night, as Tusculum handled UVA Wise on the volleyball court, 3-1.

The Lady Pioneers took the opening set, 25-20, but the Lady Cavs evened the match in the second frame with a tight 25-23 win.

But, the home squad took the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-21 to secure the victory.

Tusculum’s Emiah Burrowes led all players with 15 kills, while Mya Lewis wracked up 41 assists.

The Lady Cavs were paced by Kaylee Scarce’s 14 kills and 12 digs.

Tusculum (3-1) travels to Emory & Henry on Wednesday, while UVA Wise (3-2) hits the road to Barton on Sunday.