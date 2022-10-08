GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Pioneers turned over the visiting Eagles five times on Saturday afternoon en route to a comfortable 34-6 victory.

Tusculum dual-threat quarterback, Tre Simmons, scampered 71 yards for the first touchdown of the day, giving the home team a 7-0 lead less than 90 seconds into the contest.

A Carson-Newman fumble setup the Pioneers just outside the redzone later in the first quarter. Cortney Jackson capped a quick four-play drive with a one-yard score, extending the lead to 14-0.

In the second quarter, Simmons went to the air lofting a ball to Mydreon Vines for the nine-yard strike. The Pioneers led 21-0 at the half.

Second half scores came courtesy of a 46-yard Cortney Jackson scamper and a 23-yard Tyler Burke snag. A failed extra point after the final touchdown left the score 34-0 late in the fourth quarter.

Carson-Newman would get on the board via a TJ King rushing score with less than six minutes to play.

Simmons padded the stat sheet for Tusculum, completing 17-of-28 asses for 150 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while also adding 89 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

Tusculum (5-1, 3-1 SAC) will look to remain perfect on the road this season when they travel to UVA Wise next Saturday.