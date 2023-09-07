GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Tusculum University will be hosting the baseball teams of the Tennessee Volunteers and the Virginia Tech Hokies for the 2023 Fall Hokie-Smokey Classic.

The fall exhibition game between the Volunteers and the Hokies will be held Sunday, October 22nd at Pioneer Park on the Greeneville campus. Game time has yet to be determined by the teams.

Tusculum hosted the spring edition of the Hokie-Smokey Classic in 2013 where the Vols edged Virginia Tech, 5-4 at Pioneer Park.

Tennessee went 44-22 and finished fourth in the SEC East Division last spring. But the Vols caught fire in the NCAA postseason, winning the Clemson and Hattiesburg Regionals to advance to the Men’s College World Series for a sixth time in program history. Virginia Tech is coming off a 30-23 campaign where the Hokies finished fifth in the ACC Coastal Division.