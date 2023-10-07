JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pair of second quarter touchdowns proved to be the difference in the Pioneers’ 27-21 win over Carson-Newman on Saturday.

Matthew Palazzo tossed a score to Joe Robustelli and then Jalen Hunt to build a 13-0 advantage.

Carson-Newman, however, would steal back a one point lead in the third quarter with a pair of touchdowns.

But, Robustelli (5 rec, 89 yds, 2 TD) and Hunt (2 rec, 10 yds, 2 TD) would each score once more to put the game out of reach. Palazzo finished the day 26-of-41 for 372 yards, four touchdowns and two picks.

Dobyns-Bennett alum Zane Whitson completed 8-of-19 passes for the Eagles, wracking up 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also added 27 yards and another score on the ground.

Tusculum (3-3, 3-1 SAC) welcomes UVA Wise next Saturday on homecoming. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.