GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The third-seeded Pioneers needed a full five sets, but they ousted third-seeded Catawba in the SAC Women’s Volleyball quarterfinals on Monday night – much to the delight of the large home crowd.

Tusculum rode a wave of emotion to a 25-20 victory in the first frame, but the Chiefs would win the second set by the exact same score.

The Pioneers looked in control after taking the third set, 25-17. However, the visitors rallied to take the fourth frame, 25-19.

In the final set, TU opened up a 9-2 advantage and never looked back, securing the frame, 15-5.

Aly Freeland and Emiah Burrowes each managed a team-best 19 kills in the victory, while also combining for 33 digs. Whitney Thompson also added eleven kills of her own.

Kelcie Love led Catawba in the loss with 17 kills.

Tusculum advances to play the No. 2 seed, Anderson, on Wednesday in the conference semifinals. The match in Rock Hill, South Carolina is set for 7 p.m.