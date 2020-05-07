TUSCULUM NAMES MEAGAN PRICE HEAD WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACH

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Tusculum University has named Meagan Price as the 16th head women’s basketball coach in program history announced Doug Jones, vice president of athletics and university initiatives.

Price comes to Tusculum after serving as assistant women’s basketball coach at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee for the past two seasons. Price has prior head coaching experience, having compiled a 38-16 record in two years at Hiwassee College, and was an assistant coach for five years at Truett-McConnell University in Cleveland, Georgia which included stints as head junior varsity coach and interim head coach.