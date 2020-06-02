LIVE NOW /
Tusculum names Camden Boehner assistant coach

Tusculum

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Tusculum University has named Camden Boehner as assistant women’s basketball coach, announced head coach Meagan Price.

Boehner was elevated to assistant coach after serving as a graduate assistant coach for the Pioneers during the 2019-20 season, which culminated with the program’s first South Atlantic Conference tournament championship since 2011. The Pioneers finished 24-7 overall and 16-6 in SAC regular-season play before defeating Wingate, Carson-Newman and Anderson to capture the third SAC tournament title in program history.

A native of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Boehner was the third all-time leading scorer at Gettysburg High School with 1,382 points and led the Warriors to three appearances in both the district and state tournaments. She then attended Bloomsburg University as a freshman, earning PSAC East Freshman of the Year honors in 2014-15 and making a team-high 44 three-pointers as the Huskies captured the division championship.

