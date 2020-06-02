Tusculum names Camden Boehner assistant coach

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Jordan Floyd of the King University men's basketball keeps collecting awards as he was the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) selected King's all-time leading scorer as their Player of the Year. Floyd becomes the first Tornado to be selected TSWA Player of the Year, following his remarkable 2019-20 campaign.

Previously, Floyd was selected Ron Lenz National Player of the Year and first team All-America by the D2CCA as well as Southeast Region Player of the year and first team all-region. He garnered All-America honors and first team All-Southeast District from the NABC as well as Conference Carolinas Player of the year and first team all-conference honors. Floyd was also selected to the NABC All-Star game and was named King University Male Athlete of the Year and Male Comeback Athlete of the Year as well as Conference Carolinas Male Athlete of the Year and Male Comeback Athlete of the Year.

The Stone Mountain, Ga., native led all of NCAA Division II in scoring at 31.9 points per game. He was the only player in NCAA Division I and II that averaged more than 30.0 points per game. He was second in all three NCAA divisions behind an NCAA Division III scorer.