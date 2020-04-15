Tusculum mourns passing of former gridiron assistant Steve McGill

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The Tusculum University athletic department is mourning the passing of former Pioneer assistant football coach Steve McGill, who passed away Tuesday morning.

McGill mentored the Tusculum defensive line for eight seasons, serving on the Greeneville campus from 2000-2005 and returned for two campaigns in 2010 and 2011, all under head coach Frankie DeBusk.

McGill mentored several All-South Atlantic Conference standouts on the defensive line and was a member of the coaching staff during TU’s 2003 SAC Championship run as the Pioneers finished 9-2 and ended the season with a No. 19 national ranking.

In 1982, he returned to the Southeastern Conference to work on the staff at Louisiana State University as the Tigers boasted the top-ranked defense in the nation as LSU earned a berth to the Orange Bowl.

He coached 15 seasons in the Southern Conference serving on the staff at Appalachian State (1983), Chattanooga (1984-1992) and ETSU (1993-1997). In his final year at ETSU, he helped the Buccaneers advance to the second round of the NCAA I-AA Playoffs.

During his coaching career, he coached 11 All-Americans, 26 All-Conference performers including 13 individuals who played professional football.