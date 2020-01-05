Tusculum men’s team wins, women fall to No. 19 Anderson

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Tusculum University junior Brandon Mitchell recorded career-highs 17 rebounds and six blocked shots to go along with his game-high 18 points as the Pioneers led wire-to-wire in a 70-54 South Atlantic Conference win over Anderson University Saturday afternoon at Pioneer Arena.

Tusculum (10-4, 5-1 SAC) has won four straight and five of its last six as the Pioneers match the best league start through six games in its 21-year history as a SAC member. TU opened the 2003-04 campaign 5-1 in conference place en route to capturing the South Atlantic Conference that year.

Tusculum halts Anderson’s three-game winning streak, while also snapping a four-game skid to the Trojans as TU wins for only the fifth time in 21 meetings since 2006.

The Pioneers led by 36-20 at the intermission but had to hold off a furious second half charge by AU as the Trojans whittled a once 18-point deficit to two points at 48-46 with 10 minutes left in regulation. Tusculum would close out the game with a 14-2 run sparked by three-pointers from rookie Joshua Scott and senior Dillon Smith.

Mitchell recorded his third double-double of the season as his 17-rebound effort surpasses the 15 boards he tallied against Lees-McRae in November. The 17 rebounds are tied for the seventh-most by a Pioneer while his six blocked shots matches the career-block tally he posted against USC Aiken in this year’s season-opener and are tied for fourth in a TU single-game. Mitchell also notched his 100th career blocked shot, becoming only the fifth TU player to achieve the feat. He shot 8-of-10 from the floor while posting seven of Tusculum’s 13 offensive rebounds in the game.

Caleb Hodnett added 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench, while Trenton Gibson had nine points, six rebounds, five rebounds and two steals in the victory. Tariq Jenkins finished with eight points including a pair of key buckets in TU’s 14-2 run in the final minutes.

Anderson’s Shawn Benard played all 40 minutes as he posted team-highs with 13 points and four assists. Quin Nottingham was held to 12 points and 3-of-15 shooting for the SAC’s leading scorer entering the game (22.8 ppg). AU’s Mack Burgett contributed 11 points and a team-high six rebounds off the bench.

Tusculum went 25-of-58 from the floor for 43 percent, including 8-of-19 from three-point territory (42%). TU shot 12-of-15 from the free throw line for 80 percent and out-rebounded the Trojans by a 44-32 margin on the glass. Tusculum held a 30-22 advantage in scoring in the paint and 19-10 on points off turnovers. TU used its 13 offensive rebounds resulting in 12 second chance points.

Anderson finished the game shooting 20-of-57 for 35 percent including 7-of-27 in the opening period as AU’s 20 points were a season-low in a half.

The Pioneers scored the first four points of the game and ran off to a 12-2 lead at the 15:43 mark of the half. Burgett cut the deficit to single digits with his layup with 12:37 left before halftime as AU trailed 17-9. Tusculum responded with an 8-0 run including three-pointers by Smith and freshman Keaston Brown and an offensive rebound and layup by senior Cameron King as TU led 25-9 with 11 minutes left in the half.

Mitchell gave TU its largest lead of the game at 36-18 following his fast-break layup two minutes before the intermission.

But the Trojans responded with a 10-0 run spanning the first and second half thanks to a pair of triples from Benard as AU trailed 36-28 with 17:59 left in the game.

Tusculum snapped the skid and pushed the lead back to 13 points (45-32) after an offensive board and jumper from Mitchell with 14:30 left.

Anderson put together a 14-3 spurt over span of 4:30 including five points from Nottingham and back-to-back buckets from Benard as the Trojans trailed 48-46 with 10 minutes left.

A 7-0 TU run slowed down the Anderson advance, but the Trojans cut the deficit to 56-62 with four minutes remaining. The Pioneers scored 11 straight as part of a 14-2 run seal the victory down the wire.

Tusculum begins a three-game road swing on Wednesday when they take on cross-mountain rival Mars Hill University for a 7:30 p.m. contest at Stanford Arena.

Alexy Mollenhauer matched her career high with 30 points and added 12 rebounds to lead 19th-ranked Anderson University to a 56-47 win over Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball action Saturday at Pioneer Arena.

Mollenhauer, the reigning SAC Player of the Year, surpassed her previous season high of 29 points in her most-recent game against Erskine on Dec. 16 by shooting 10-for-17 from the field and 6-for-10 from three-point range, while going a perfect 4-for-4 at the foul line. The 2019 All-American recorded her sixth double-double of the season for the Trojans (10-2, 5-1 SAC), who won their third straight game and moved into a tie for first place in the conference with Catawba.

Sydney Wilson led the Pioneers (9-3, 4-2 SAC) with 16 points but Tusculum shot a season-low 27.5 percent (19-for-69) from the field and hit just 4-for-24 from three-point range. Wilson’s 16 points left her two shy of becoming the 18th player in program history to score 1,000 career points.

Anderson shot just 37.3 percent (19-for-51) as a team, but matched their season best by going 10-for-22 (45.5 percent) from three-point range. The Trojans were a perfect 8-for-8 at the foul line and finished with a slim 43-39 edge in rebounding over the Pioneers, who dropped into a tie for third place in the SAC with Wingate and Carson-Newman at 4-2.

Mollenhauer had 19 points and eight rebounds in the first half as the Trojans built a 32-23 lead at intermission. Anderson led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter before Tusculum ended the game on an 8-2 run. Madison Baggett had 12 points on four three-pointers and contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Trojans, while Alexis Tate grabbed 10 rebounds.

Tusculum missed its first four shots before opening the scoring on a basket by Wilson with 8:21 left in the first quarter. The Pioneers would take their largest lead at 6-3 on a steal and layup by Mia Long, but the Trojans responded with seven straight points to go up 10-6 on a three by Mollenhauer with 4:16 left in the first quarter. A layup by Aliyah Miller would tie the game at 10-10 with 2:55 to go in the period, but Anderson scored seven of the final nine points to go up 17-12 after one.

A putback by Jasmine Williams brought the Pioneers back within 17-14 early in the second quarter, but the Trojans went on a 10-2 run that featured seven straight from Mollenhauer and a three-pointer by Baggett for a 27-16 Anderson lead with 5:36 left in the half. Anderson would go back up by 11 on a layup by McKenzie Gadson in the final minute of the half, before Maddie Sutton scored with under six seconds left to help Tusculum cut the deficit to 32-23 at halftime.

Mollenhauer was the only player on either team in double figures in the first half with her 19 points. Baggett added nine as the Trojans went 6-for-9 from three-point range but just 5-for-17 on two-point shots in the half for an overall 42.3 percentage from the field. Wilson led the Pioneers with six points, while Sutton, Long and Miller added four apiece as Tusculum shot 28.2 percent (11-for-39) from the field and 1-for-12 from beyond the arc in the half.

Tusculum crept to within eight points at 32-24 on a foul shot by Wilson to open the third quarter, but Mollenhauer scored the next eight points for the Trojans to help Anderson to a 40-28 lead with 6:25 remaining in the period. The lead would grow to 14 points on foul shots by Taylor Hair, but Tusculum’s Mya Belton hit a pair of three-pointers to bring the Pioneers back within 44-36 with 1:26 to go in the third.

Anderson led 49-37 heading to the fourth quarter, and took its biggest lead of the day at 54-39 on Mollenhauer’s sixth three-pointer with 4:03 to go. Anderson would miss four of its final five shots as the Pioneers trimmed the final margin to 56-47 on a three-pointer from Williams in the final 15 seconds.

Williams finished with five points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots in 16 minutes off the bench for the Pioneers, while Belton had six points and Jalia Arnwine added four as the trio combined to hit all four of their three-point shots. Miller had four points and four rebounds in 15 minutes for the Pioneers, whose bench outscored the Trojans’ bench by a 21-2 margin.

Long had six points, five rebounds and a game-high three steals for the Pioneers, with Sutton matching Williams for the team lead with seven rebounds to go along with four points in 28 minutes. Tusculum committed just eight turnovers in the game, while the Pioneers forced the Trojans into 17 miscues.

Tusculum will begin a stretch of three consecutive road games on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Mars Hill, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Lions are 2-10 overall and the lone winless team in conference action with an 0-6 record.