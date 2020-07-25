Tusculum, UVA Wise impacted by SAC delaying start of fall sports

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Atlantic Conference, which Tusculum University and UVA Wise are members of, has decided to delay the start of fall sports.

The SAC announced Friday that its council of college presidents made the decision to delay scheduled competition until Sept. 26. Fall competition schedules for spring champion sports, such as baseball, may not begin before then either.

Teams will be allowed to participate in preseason practice, however.

The conference also said teams will play conference-only schedules.

Winter sports schedules will remain unchanged for now.

Other SAC members include Carson-Newman, Lincoln Memorial, Limestone, and Mars Hill.