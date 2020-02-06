Tusculum goes on the road to defeat the UVA-Wise Cavs

Wise, VA — UVA-Wise and Tusculum had a conference showdown and the Pioneers were up late in the first half and they continued to pad the lead when Joseph Keenan slices through the defense for circus shot, Tusculum up 12.

Wise started trying to cut that deficit down before the half when Cameron Whiteside zips past his defender and welcomes the contact for the bucket and the bonus he led the squad with 21 points.

The Pioneers continued to attack the rack though when Trenton Gibson shows off the silky handles, shaking a couple of defenders for the lay in and he finished with 14.

Tusculum went into the break up 41-26 and continued to roll, winning 78-68.