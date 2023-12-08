GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Longtime Pioneers head football coach Jerry Odom has resigned from his position, Director of Athletics Josh Ealy announced on Friday.

Odom spent the last eight seasons as the head man in Greeneville, compiling a record of 42-38. His 42 wins are the third-most in the program’s history.

The Pioneers also twice claimed the South Atlantic Conference Mountain Division championship in 2020 and 2023.

“The past eight years have been very special to me and to my family and I am proud of our program’s many accomplishments during our time here,” Odom said in a statement. “These were only made possible through the hard work and dedication of our student-athletes and coaches that took pride in representing Tusculum University. I want to thank my former boss Doug Jones and my current one, Josh Ealy, for all they have done for me both professionally and personally. TU will always have a place in my heart and I wish Pioneer Nation all the best in what I know will be a promising future.”

Former Tusculum quarterback and current offensive coordinator, Kyle Dickey, has been named the interim head coach.