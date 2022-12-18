GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite trailing the visiting Warriors by one at halftime, Tusculum women’s basketball battled back in the second half to secure a tenth-straight win, 65-59 on Saturday afternoon.

The home team turned the ball over 15 times, but made up for it by snatching 18 more rebounds (45-27) than Southern Wesleyan.

Four of Tusculum’s five starters finished in double figures. Mya Belton scored a game-high 22 points, followed by Jami Tham’s 15 points. Blayre Shultz added 14 points, while Alyssa Walker chipped in 12 points.

Southern Wesleyan was paced by 17 points from Brittany Mack.

Tusculum (12-1) continues its best start to a season since 2007-08, when the squad also opened with a 12-1 record. The Pioneers return to action against Milligan at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 31.