Tusculum explodes in second half to pick up SAC win over Limestone

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Pioneers scored 18 third-quarter points on Saturday afternoon, as they rallied to a 24-21 victory over Limestone.

Tusculum quarterback Ivan Corbin turned the ball over on each of the team’s first two possessions. The Saints scored just seven points off of the turnovers, however, and led 7-3 heading into halftime.

The Pioneers produced three scores within the first five minutes of the second half. A safety was followed by a 32-yard touchdown from Corbin to Justice Parnham. Then, on the Saints’ next possession, Jahaud Russ returned a 49-yard fumble recovery for a score, extending the Tusculum lead to 21-7.

Limestone scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to knot the game at 21. But, Eli Shepherd’s 24-yard field goal was the difference in the fourth quarter.

Corbin completed 14-of-26 passes for 140 yards, including a touchdown and an interception. Four Pioneer running backs each compiled at least seven carries, as the team rushed for 162 total yards. The Tusculum defense also forced three turnovers and recorded two sacks.

The Pioneers move to 2-1 and pick up an all-important first win in the Southern Atlantic Conference.

Tusculum returns home next Saturday, September 25, to take on Newberry at 1:30 p.m.