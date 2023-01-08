GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both Tusculum women’s and men’s basketball emerged victorious on Saturday afternoon, defeating visiting Mars Hill.

The ladies dominated from start to finish, turning over the Lady Lions 18 times, winning 82-44.

Jami Tham notched another double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Blayre Shultz led the Lady Pioneers with 28 points on the afternoon. Deidre Cheremond and Mya Belton each pitched in eleven points, as well.

The Tusculum men grabbed a 79-66 victory later in the afternoon.

Connor Jordan led the Pioneers with 21 points, which helped mask the 21 turnovers on the day. Tusculum shot a scorching 51 percent from the field.

Tusculum travels to Carson-Newman on Wednesday.