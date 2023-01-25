GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Lincoln Memorial University placed four players in double figures and withstood a fourth-quarter run from Tusculum University as the Railsplitters defeated the Pioneers 63-52 in South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball action Wednesday evening at Pioneer Arena.

Alex Smiddy finished with 19 points and Saquita Joyner and Jordan Maney each recorded double-doubles for the Railsplitters (13-6, 6-4 SAC), who won for the eighth time in 10 games and avenged a 67-38 loss to the Pioneers at home on Dec. 3 despite shooting 8-for-20 (40 percent) from the foul line. Lauren Flowers added 14 points for LMU, which led by 19 points midway through the third quarter before Tusculum rallied to within four in the fourth.