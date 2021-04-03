Tusculum dominates Limestone in first, only home football game of spring season

TUSCULUM, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Atlantic Conference pushed its football season to the spring, and reduced it to a six-game season. Tusculum had just two home games on its schedule, which was cut to one earlier this week when Carson-Newman announced it was opting-out of the rest of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

That Carson-Newman game was supposed to be senior day. Instead, the Pioneers had to combine their senior day and their home opener this Saturday against Limestone in their only home game at Pioneer Field.

A gem of a day here in Northeast Tennessee, not a cloud in the sky as @TusculumSports played its football home opener… and home finale, since next week’s home game with Carson-Newman has been canceled. @TusculumFB facing Limestone, looking to improve to 3-1 on the year. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/nhXjU2HbfK — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) April 3, 2021

Tusculum took care of business, grabbing a convincing 49-17 win over the Saints behind an electric performance from quarterback Rogan Wells. The graduate Pioneer threw for over 500 yards for just the second time in program history, netting 519 passing yards on 33-of-48 passes and five touchdowns.

The Pioneers opened the season with a loss to Newberry in early March, but responded with a win at Mars Hill. They were then supposed to take on rival UVa-Wise up in Virginia, but that game got canceled. Next was a dominating 47-7 win at Erskine to get to 2-1.

With Saturday’s win over Limestone, they improve to 3-1 and get in contention for the SAC conference championship. The canceled game against Carson-Newman hurts the Pioneers if they get into a tiebreaker situation and miss that opportunity to win another game to improve their winning percentage.

TJ Jones made plays all over the field for Tusculum, catching five balls for 151 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 81 yards on the ground. Tory Ponder, Justice Parham and Derrick Wright caught the other touchdowns from the arm of Wells.

Wells also ran for a touchdown himself, getting his total to six on the day. Maurice Gomillion also rushed for a score.