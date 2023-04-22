GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Pioneers honored 12 seniors on Saturday afternoon, as they closed out the regular season with a doubleheader split against Anderson.

Tusculum scored 17 runs in the middle innings of Game 1 to run away with a 19-10 victory.

Senior outfielder Murphy Flood cracked the contest open with a three-run homer in the third inning. The Trojans went to the bullpen for a fresh arm, but Will Samuelson sent the first pitch he faced over the wall for back-to-back dingers.

Tusculum recorded 17 hits in Saturday’s opener, including four home runs.

Luke Absher earned his fourth win of the year on the mound, allowing five runs on six hits in 7.0 innings of work.

The home team could have saved up some offense for Game 2 of the doubleheader, as Anderson outlasted Tusculum, 5-2.

Flood tallied another RBI in Game 2, while senior Zach Brunet finished a combined 5-of-8 on the day, as he drove in five runs.

With the split, Tusculum has earned the No. 8 seed in the upcoming South Atlantic Conference tournament by virtue of a tiebreak over Limestone University.

The Pioneers finish the 2023 regular season with a record of 25-22, posting an 11-13 record in the SAC.