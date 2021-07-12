Tusculum All-American Maddie Sutton signs pro contract in Iceland

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Tusculum University All-American forward Maddie Sutton has signed a contract for the 2021-22 season with UMF Tindastoll of the Icelandic Basketball Association.

Sutton was named first-team All-America by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association and honorable mention by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 17.3 points and 14.6 rebounds per game for the Pioneers during the 2020-21 season, leading Tusculum to its second consecutive South Atlantic Conference Tournament championship and its first NCAA Division II Tournament win since 2010.

Sutton’s 14.6 rebounds per game set school and conference single-season records, and ranked second in Division II. She led all Division II players with 20 double-doubles, including a streak of 16 in a row, and led Division II with 335 total rebounds. She also set a school single-game record with 25 rebounds against Carson-Newman on Jan. 20, which is tied for the third-most in a game in conference history, and reached double figures in rebounds in all but the final game of the season.