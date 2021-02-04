Tripp drops 25 as Buffs drop Knights

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (Feb. 4, 2021) – David Tripp scored 25 points and Matt Cole provided a nice second-half defensive spark to lead the Milligan University men’s basketball team to an 83-63 senior-day win over Kentucky Christian Thursday evening inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

The Buffaloes (7-6, 7-5 Appalachian Athletic Conference) swept the season against KCU after winning 91-84 on the road last December. It also marked their fourth win in the last six games.

12 Buffs in scoring column in big AAC win

Tripp was the first of a dozen Buffs in the scoring column, and he scored his 25 points on 10-for-15 shooting. He added six rebounds with three assists. Trevor Hensley scored 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting while adding four assists and three steals. Tyler Faulkenberry registered a game-high and career-high 12 rebounds to go with nine points. Cole followed next in the scoring column with seven points and a career-high six blocked shots.