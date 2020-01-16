Tornado women finish strong in overtime win over NGU

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University women’s basketball team fought back against North Greenville University and had a strong finish in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The Tornado prevailed in the extra session, topping North Greenville 64-61.

THE BASICS
FINAL SCORE: King 64, North Greenville 61 (F/OT)
LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, Tenn.
RECORDS: King 9-7, 6-4 Conference Carolinas; North Greenville 5-8, 4-6 Conference Carolinas

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

·         North Greenville claimed the first basket of the game, but King’s early momentum allowed the Tornado to go on an 8-0 run.

·         King held a 13-8 lead with two minutes left in the quarter after a Ryleigh Fritz three-point play.

·         With 17 seconds left in the quarter, the Crusaders came back and took a 14-13 lead over the Tornado after Karen Donehew nailed down two free-throws.

Second Period

·         Kori West opened the quarter with a layup followed by a triple from Fritz to give King an 18-14 lead.

·         Both teams traded baskets with five minutes remaining in the period until West gave King a 27-22 lead after back-to-back baskets.

·         Donehew scored a three-pointer at the end of the period, but King maintained a 27-25 lead going into halftime.

Third Period

·         West continued to connect with the basket, opening the period with two jump shots to give King a 31-27 lead.

·         Peace Okeke scored a layup to kickstart the Crusader 8-0 run, giving North Greenville a 39-31 lead, their largest of the night.

·         With three minutes remaining in the period, Trinity Lee hit a triple to cut the Tornado deficit to 39-34.

·         West scored five points in the final minutes of the period, but North Greenville’s Journey Muhammed added a triple with 46 seconds left, giving the Crusaders a 43-39 lead at the end of the quarter.

Fourth Period

·         Trinity Lee opened the fourth period with a jump shot, but Savannah Hughes scored two freethrows to start a 6-0 run for the Crusaders.

·         King then started to chip away, going on an 8-0 run, starting with a West layup.

·         Ali Golden scored two baskets in the final three minutes, evening the score at 49-49.

·         The King defense held North Greenville scoreless for the final 6:17 of regulation.

·         King could not add a basket in the final two minutes, sending the contest to overtime.

Overtime

·         King scored the first eight points of the extra session, with West starting the run with two back-to-back buckets.

·         North Greenville’s first basket of overtime came with 43 seconds remaining, ending their 10:34 scoring drought.

·         North Greenville tried to comeback but King closed out the 64-61 victory at the free-throw line. 

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

·         West led the Tornado with 27 points and 13 rebounds.

·         Golden followed with 16 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

·         Trinity Lee chipped in with nine points.

FOR THE FOES

·         Hughes led North Greenville with 16 points.

·         Donehew posted 14 points and 11 rebounds.

·         Haley Luttrell chipped in with 12 points and six rebounds.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

·         The double-double for West was her fifth of the year, as she grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds. 

·         Golden’s six rebounds were a season-high.

UP NEXT

·         King returns to action on Saturday and hosts Limestone College. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

·         North Greenville hosts the University of Mount Olive on Saturday.

