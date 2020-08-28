Torbush talks about being inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

Knoxville, TN — Football came back to ETSU in 2015, after a 12-year hiatus. Carl Torbush was the coach who led the Bucs back on the field, and he’s now an inductee in the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Torbush coached from 2015 to 2017 before current head coach Randy Sanders took over, it was a triumphant moment there in his 1st season when Torbush led the Bucs to their first win since resurrecting the program.

He played football and baseball at Carson Newman, graduating in 1974, then coached for 42 years.. he spoke on what this moment means to him.

<“You feel that you would love to have the opportunity but you don’t want to feel too good about it but no, quite honestly I never thought this honor would come and I’m very appreciative. “