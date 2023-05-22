JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (May 18, 2023) – Isaiah Tisdale is back in the Blue & Gold.

Another Buccaneer from the historic 2019-20 squad is back home, as ETSU men’s basketball head coach Brooks Savage named Tisdale Director of Player Development on Monday. Tisdale reunites with Coach Savage and assistant coach Joe Hugley in Johnson City.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Isaiah Tisdale back to ETSU,” said Savage. “Isaiah is a winner. I’ve had the pleasure to watch “Pun” grow from a talented young player into a talented young coach. He is a rising star in college basketball. Isaiah is a relentless worker and his investment level with our student-athletes goes above and beyond. He was involved in all aspects of our program the last two years at Wake Forest. Isaiah is a team first guy; trustworthy, loyal, and eager to learn. His positive energy is contagious and his pride for ETSU Basketball will help us establish a championship culture. When you think of who embodies Toughness, Passion, Attitude, and Effort – you think Isaiah Tisdale.”

Tisdale spent the past two seasons at Wake Forest as a graduate manager where he just graduated with a master’s degree in liberal arts studies.